Police use new technology to safely subdue subject

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Police in the City of Beaufort have only been authorized to use a bolawrap for a few months. But this weekend, they were able to use it to save a life. Body cam footage from the Beaufort Police Department captured this weekend’s emergency response call.
“An individual, who was in crisis, he armed himself with a couple of pocketknives. Officers were able to talk him into dropping those pocketknives; however, he was still not compliant with their direction,” Beaufort Police Capt. George Erdel said.
Police say to keep the man safe, they had to find a way to disarm him and get him still. They used a bolawrap to get the man to the ground without hurting him. “It’s basically like putting handcuffs on remotely from a distance almost. So, it’s painless.”
You can see in the video how once the man was restrained, police moved in to make an arrest. Despite the man crying out. Police say the bolawrap is painless and he was likely, stunned.
The bolawrap works by sending out a rope with fish-like hooks. It wraps around the target and hooks onto their clothing or skin. Beaufort police say this was exactly what it was intended for.
“Given the circumstances, it went about as flawlessly as it could have gone. Based on what we were dealing with at the time.”
They say the man was able to be taken in safely and transported to get help.
Police also added that the bolawrap is not used across the nation yet, it’s still a pretty new technology. And they were excited that they were able to use it successfully early on.
