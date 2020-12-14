Savannah voting march being held in honor of the late John Lewis

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during the swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WTOC Staff | December 14, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:33 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Coalition of the People’s Agenda is holding a voting march and motorcade in Savannah that they’ve named after the late Georgia Representative John Lewis.

The John Lewis Good Trouble March and Voter-cade to the Ballot Box is happening Monday, Dec. 14. Line-up will be at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church (509 W Gwinnett Street) at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.

The voter-cade will parade through the city and end at the Civil Rights Museum (460 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Masks will be required and social distancing enforced.

