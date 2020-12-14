Savannah voting march being held in honor of the late John Lewis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Coalition of the People’s Agenda is holding a voting march and motorcade in Savannah that they’ve named after the late Georgia Representative John Lewis.
The John Lewis Good Trouble March and Voter-cade to the Ballot Box is happening Monday, Dec. 14. Line-up will be at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church (509 W Gwinnett Street) at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join.
The voter-cade will parade through the city and end at the Civil Rights Museum (460 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Masks will be required and social distancing enforced.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.