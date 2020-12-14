A very merry Massie Holiday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Massie Heritage Center is starting to get back to doing what they do best: teaching children, and people in general about history in our area.
This Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, they have a special Christmas event going on. Visitors can come in and look at the exhibits, which are all decked out in Holiday fashion.
They can’t do hands-on activities but there are some activities for the kids. They’ll get a Victorian toy kit that they can take home with them. The event though is more about capturing that Christmas feeling.
Very Merry Massie Holiday is December 16th, 17th, and 18th. It runs from 10 in the Morning till 7 in the evening. All Covid related precautions will be enforced and masks are required. Massie Heritage Center is located at 207 E. gordon ST. on calhoun square. There is an admission charge.
