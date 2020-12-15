All Liberty Co. School System students will learn virtually on Dec. 17-18

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All students in the Liberty County School System will learn virtually on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
The school system states it decided to make the change due to the rise of COVID-19 in the school system.
Again, all “in-person” learners will move to virtual learning on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.
The school system says teachers will continue to provide virtual instruction using Canvas and Google Meets.
Dr. Perry, Superintendent of Schools stated, “I would like to thank the parents, students, staff and community for working together during this process. Please remember to keep your families safe by following the 3 W’s: Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear your mask!”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.