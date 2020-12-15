Bluffton food pantry prepares to hand out holiday meals

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Self-Help is working overtime this year to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.
Tuesday and Wednesday are the two busiest days of the year at the food pantry as they prepare to distribute holiday meals to families in need in Bluffton
“So, we will serve more than 400 families this week for holiday meals which includes everything from a ham or chicken to yams, stuffing, everything to prepare a holiday meal at home,” said Kimberly Hall, with Bluffton Self-Help.
In fact, they are still looking for more donations of holiday staples like whole chickens or hams. But the organization does more than just food.
“Over 100 families who are pre-registered are able to come to Bluffton Self-Help today and make sure they have a merry Christmas. What are that’s picking up toys for the kids, clothing to make sure everyone was staying warm, or food to make sure everyone can have a proper holiday meal. They say they will do whatever they can to make sure families can celebrate.”
That’s right, Santa’s sacks look a little bit different this year as Bluffton Self-Help is stepping in to help elves stock family’s Christmas trees with gifts and goodies.
“It’s so meaningful. Everything that we distribute here is donated. And we are here, able to provide food, clothes, support for our community because of the community. So, we couldn’t survive without the donations and wonderful resources that our committee brings in to serve others.”
Registration for toys and many services has closed, but if you are in need of food Bluffton Self-Help urges you to reach out. If you would like to help donate a ham or chicken, you can do so by Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“The need has increased and so we want to make sure we can provide a holiday meal to anyone that comes by.”
