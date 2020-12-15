Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office thrilled with response to bicycle drive

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of children in Candler County will have at least one gift this Christmas season.
The sheriff’s office started a new project to help needy families. Bikes and bike helmets might not seem like much of a Christmas. But for some kids, it might be all they get.
Organizers of Operation Bike Drop at the Candler County Sheriff’s Office say they’re over the moon with the response they’ve gotten from the community.
They started collecting back in November and Sheriff John Miles says people brought new bikes or donations to buy them. They’d hoped for maybe two dozen bikes but now have almost 80.
Before they distribute, they’re getting info on the bikes to help keep them with the kids who receive them.
“Bicycles do get lost; they do get stolen. By tracking the numbers and documenting the serial numbers, we can hopefully get them back to the owner,” Sheriff Miles said.
Organizers worked with local schools to determine the kids who might not have Christmas otherwise. They’ll distribute the bikes later this week.
The sheriff says they’ll take what they’ve learned this year and make this even bigger next year.
