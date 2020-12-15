Chatham Co. man sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man from Port Wentworth has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.
The Southern District of Georgia says 34-year-old David Tang plead guilty to production of child pornography. Tang was sentenced to 350 months in federal prison.
Tang also was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution to the victims in the case, and after completion of his prison term must serve 20 years on supervised release and register as a sex offender.
According to the Southern District of Georgia, Tang and a co-defendant, Melanie Smith, a/k/a “Melanie Small,” 31, of Rincon, Ga., produced sexually explicit videos of minor children that were later shared with others by Holly Clayton, 34, of Port Wentworth, Ga.
Smith later pled guilty to Production of Child Pornography and is serving a 360-month sentence in federal prison, while Clayton pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography and is serving a 144-month federal prison sentence.
All three defendants also face related state charges.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Savannah Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales.
