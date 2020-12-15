COVID-19 precautions cause Pembroke farm to cancel Christmas festival

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners at a farm in Pembroke had to cancel their annual Christmas festival due to COVID-19.
Lucy Belle Farm has been holding events for years. There’s about 110 acres of land that owner Sarah Williams owns at Lucy Belle Farm where she hosts weddings, Christmas events and festivals.
She says this year especially she wanted to give small businesses a place where they could sell their goods and having to cancel this year’s festival is really going to affect everyone including some of her employees.
For years, Williams would open her farm gates up to the public for a Christmas festival, but this year that tradition will just be a memory.
She says this year she was really hoping to have small businesses and vendors set up shop and be able to make up some of the money they couldn’t make due to the pandemic.
She says her heart is with small businesses and she loves to help other people in any way, however she says this year has been tough because of COVID-19.
“It was really sad for me, not only because a lot of people didn’t get to come out to the festival but even more so for us it was sad the vendors who had been looking forward to this, the people that were coming out to sell their goods and their items for the holidays. It affects the single moms that I hire every year to come out here and work to make money for the holidays, it affects all of my local people that come in,” Williams said.
Williams says they do have reservations for events at the farm for next year but moving forward they’re not sure if they will continue to host events in the future.
She says for now they invite people to come out and enjoy their light display and nativity scene for free this week from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.