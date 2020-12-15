COVID-19 testing hours extended leading up to Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the vaccine is rolling out for healthcare workers, appointments for COVID-19 tests are filling up fast.
In Chatham County, they are offering testing at the Civic Center for free and by appointment only.
Those appointments are being filled fast and even the secondary locations, like at St. Joseph’s/Candler Urgent Care for their rapid testing.
The Coastal Health District has seen an increase in testing since right after the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 3,600 people were tested last week alone.
In addition to the demand increasing, so too is the percentage of positive tests.
Chatham County just entered the red zone at 10 percent, that’s the first time it’s been back in the highest level since late July.
Officials with the Coastal Health District say they are still doing the self-swab testing and will continue to operate by appointment. But they will extend their hours in the days leading up to Christmas to allow more testing.
Please click here to learn more about COVID-19 testing from the Coastal Health District and to book an appointment.
