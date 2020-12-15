Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Coastal trough develops off the southeast coast today. This will bring more clouds Tuesday and scattered showers by afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast later today and slowly move to the northeast into Thursday. Another area of low pressure will move south of us Wednesday. This will keep a good chance for rain Wednesday and it may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. This will bring in dry weather and below average temps. A warm front will lift north of the area Sunday morning followed by a cold front late Sunday night. This will bring us warmer temps and our next rain chance.
Today will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 43-48.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. It will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain. Rain may be locally heavy in the afternoon, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers early, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY through Wednesday morning.
Today: NE winds at 20-25 knots with gusts to 30 knots, seas at 4-6 feet. Tonight: N winds at 15-25 knots with gusts to 30 knots, seas at 4-7 feet. Wednesday: NW winds at 10-15 knots with gusts to 20 knots becoming SW at 5-10 knots, seas at 3-5 feet.
