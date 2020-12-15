Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Coastal trough develops off the southeast coast today. This will bring more clouds Tuesday and scattered showers by afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast later today and slowly move to the northeast into Thursday. Another area of low pressure will move south of us Wednesday. This will keep a good chance for rain Wednesday and it may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. This will bring in dry weather and below average temps. A warm front will lift north of the area Sunday morning followed by a cold front late Sunday night. This will bring us warmer temps and our next rain chance.