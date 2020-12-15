Generosity continues for Toys for Tots Toy Drive despite pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s hard to believe but our annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive has now come to a close and once again it has highlighted the true generosity of our community.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been asking and the community has responded by making large donations.
Of course, this comes in a year where not much was expected, “it seems like sometimes the donations aren’t coming in for toys,” said Toys for Tots Toy Drive Assistant Coordinator Sgt. Ishmael Clayton.
Those in the community still showed up, “by the grace of God somebody would come in and donate more. It’s just a blessing to see people come together at this time,” Sgt. Clayton added.
So, as Sgt. Clayton and the rest of the Marines loaded box after box, he couldn’t help but reflect on the community he lives and serves in.
“It says a lot about the community. It says that even in a pandemic we’re still spreading love faith and hope that somebody actually cares about other people.”
A gift that keeps giving long after the holiday season is over.
Because no matter what’s under the tree, what’s in our hearts is where the true meaning of the holidays is found.
“Despite people’s differences. Despite what we’re going through in life, that people do understand that there’s someone else truly in need and our life needs to be more important for other people than ourselves.”
Again, we at WTOC want to thank you, because without your generosity this would not have been possible.
In total, you helped us fill more than 50 boxes worth of toys for children right here in our community.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.