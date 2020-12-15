Hilton Head, Beaufort Co. governments to go to court over sheriff’s office service fee

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island will now be going to court with Beaufort County over a service fee the county is putting on town taxpayers.
Until now, Hilton Head has paid Beaufort County voluntary fees for county sheriff’s office services on top of their regular taxes. This year, they stopped paying that fee on July 1.
“So, for the last six months they have received police services for which every other resident of Beaufort County has paid for, because they didn’t pay their fair share,” County Council Chairman Joe Passiment said.
Now, to get the money, the county is imposing a new fee on Hilton Head residents.
“It is a flat fee for a residential property and then a fee that is based upon square footage for commercial properties. So, it varies depending on the size,” Deputy Town Manager Josh Gruber said.
That fee could range from $100 for a home to tens of thousands for a commercial space. The town says asking for that fee excludes one important factor. “It in no way shape or form takes into account that Hilton Head Island property taxpayers pay almost 50 percent of the total ad valorem revenue to the county,” Gruber said. This is the heart of the disagreement: The county believes Hilton Head is not paying its fair share for the service it receives. The town says they should not have to pay more than other areas in the county.
Even though the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office does have a satellite office on Hilton Head, the sheriff said multiple times he does not believe they get any more or extra coverage at any area that does not have its own municipal police department would.
Eventually, the town agreed they would start paying that fee again next year.
But the county says that fee still isn’t enough money. They want $4 million instead of the city’s offer of $3 million.
“We are in court over $4.4 million. That’s what the tax bill says the value of the services are. So, we are $1 million apart,” Passiment said.
The county says the extra million covers the full cost of the sheriff’s office services.
“The police services for which they got, service for, has always been under funded by Hilton Head Island,” Passiment said.
While they are waiting on the courts, Hilton Head residents will still have this uniform service fee on their tax bill for 2020.
“Right now, we are in court. We have filed an action challenge of the constitutionality of the counties fee, we will be continuing to pursue that going forward,” Gruber said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.