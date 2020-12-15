Hilton Head, Beaufort Co. governments to go to court over sheriff’s office service fee

That fee could range from $100 for a home to tens of thousands for a commercial space. The town says asking for that fee excludes one important factor. “It in no way shape or form takes into account that Hilton Head Island property taxpayers pay almost 50 percent of the total ad valorem revenue to the county,” Gruber said. This is the heart of the disagreement: The county believes Hilton Head is not paying its fair share for the service it receives. The town says they should not have to pay more than other areas in the county.