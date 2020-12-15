Huge turnout in Bryan Co. for first day of early voting

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit organization made a stop in Bryan County on Tuesday to encourage people to get out to the polls as we inch closer to the Senate runoffs in January.
The Georgia Coalition of the People’s Agenda held their third “Ruthless VoteGetter” stopover tour.
They were also advocating for voter equality.
If you were Richmond Hill, it might’ve been hard to miss this big purple RV with writing all over it, that’s because the Georgia Coalition of the People’s Agenda was out not only educating people on voter equality, but they also wanted people to know that going to the polls and making your voice heard shouldn’t be an intimidating experience.
“Their vote really determines policy in America and right now down here in Georgia we are very interested in the outcome of the senate runoffs because our issue cannot move forward under the current senate leadership,” Vote Equality U.S. Director Kati Hornung said.
“Everyone has a right to cast their vote and we’re out here to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to vote,” People’s Agenda Coordinator Micah Smith said.
In Bryan County, there are close to 31,000 registered voters and Elections Supervisor Cindy Reynolds says voters have been showing up to the polls. In fact, she says the first day of early voting for the runoff was better than the first day of the General Election.
“Bryan County has come out loud and strong and busy, busy, busy. We were steady nonstop yesterday both in Pembroke and in Richmond Hill. Richmond Hill did 879 and Pembroke did close to 200 and I have to tell you, I have never seen a runoff with this much business and people coming out,” Reynolds said.
The Georgia Coalition of the People’s Agenda will be back out on Jan. 5 in different locations throughout the Coastal Empire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.