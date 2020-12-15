2 people displaced by fire on W 34th Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire ripped through their bedroom and attic Tuesday afternoon.
The Savannah Fire Department says they responded to a home in the 600 block of West 34th Street around 5 p.m. where they discovered a rear bedroom and attic were on fire.
The department says they quickly put the fire out and prevented it from spreading.
No one was home at the time of the fire. However, two people were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Savannah Fire says this is the seventh holiday structure fire of the year.
