Savannah mayor applauds vaccine roll-out, stands ready to continue assisting health department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders with the City of Savannah are closely watching the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine as it comes into the community.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson applauded the efforts of those delivering and administering the vaccine at Tuesday’s weekly news briefing.
Mayor Johnson said he’s excited for the arrival of thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, as it marks what he sees as a significant turning point in the community’s fight against COVID-19.
The mayor said Savannah had committed to Dr. Lawton Davis and the Coastal Health District to continue their partnership, as they’ve provided space for testing for months.
Mayor Johnson said the city also stands ready to help with any kind of public education campaign to make sure people understand the importance of pairing the vaccine with continued health safety practices like social distancing and wearing masks.
“I am grateful to those that are coordinating this incredibly complicated and historic vaccine distribution. Certainly our friend Dr. Davis and all the folks at the Coastal Health District. And we hope and pray and will do all we can to ensure everything goes smoothly,” said Mayor Johnson.
With regard to city employees getting vaccinated, Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t believe it’s the organizations role to make that a requirement. The mayor added he believes many city workers will, though, to keep themselves and co-workers safe.
