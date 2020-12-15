SC reports 2,364 new daily COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina state health officials reported 2,364 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday, the same day they confirmed the arrival of the state’s first doses of a vaccine.
Monday’s report also listed 14 probable COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and one probable death. None of the confirmed deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties, but Charleston County reported one probable death in an elderly patient.
That update brought the total to 236,785 confirmed cases, 17,991 probable cases, 4,398 confirmed deaths and 353 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Monday’s report included results from 11,633 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 20.3% positive rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
