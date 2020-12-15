Tuesday: Cloudier, chillier - eventually wetter - weather is back!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mostly cloudy and much cooler than yesterday morning with temperatures in the 40s to near 50°. A breeze is adding to the chilly this morning. Grab a jacket!
The sky becomes cloudy through the day and temperatures only peak in the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower is possible after lunch and scattered rain is likely by mid-afternoon through the evening. It’ll be damp and chilly later today.
Scattered rain lingers into early Wednesday morning followed by a possible lull in the weather weather after sunrise through mid-morning.
Another, more widespread, round of rain arrives Wednesday lunch-time and persists through the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 50s Wednesday. Wet weather fades and colder air filters in Wednesday evening and night. Wednesday is an “umbrella AND jacket day”.
A couple frosts are possible Friday and Saturday mornings as a cold, clear air-mass filters in. A gradual warming trend gets-going heading into the weekend and a couple showers are possible by Sunday.
Enjoy your Tuesday,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.