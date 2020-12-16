Beaufort mayor settling in one week after taking office

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Beaufort has officially been in office for one week. And now that he’s gotten his bearings, Stephen Murray says he’s planning what his biggest goals will be.
The new mayor has spent a lot of time in this building in the last ten years but when he’s not at City Hall, he’s a small business owner who says his life experiences will shape his policies.
“You know, first week, things are going pretty well. The transition was pretty smooth,” Murray said.
When Mayor Billy Keyserling decided not to run for re-election, council members in Beaufort had one thing on their mind.
“The question was, who’s next? So, I did a bit of soul-searching over many months.”
That resulted in a decision to run, and a win. Now, he’s looking to build on what the previous mayor left behind “Billy’s greatest legacy will be this legacy of inclusion and civility within council chambers.”
And expand policies he thinks Beaufort needs to focus on.
“So, you know, lasting impact is on economic development and in job diversity.”
He wants to focus on making Beaufort a place everyone can live in.
“And then growth management. How do we continue to find a way to... as folks move in find a way that everyone can work and move in this community in a way that’s reflective of our past.”
As well as, support local military strength.
“And we are going to put together a really great business case on why Paris Island cannot only stand where it is but expand its mission.”
But more than anything, the father of seven-year-old twins says he wants to build for the next generation.
“I also think it’s important that we look to the future and figure out how we bridge from our past into our future.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.