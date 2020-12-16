Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will pass just south of the area today. This will bring a good chance for rain this afternoon with the potential for brief heavy rain. The heavy rain potential should move off the coast by 5pm but we’ll still keep a chance for showers through 9pm. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. This will bring in dry weather and below average temps. A warm front will lift north of the area Sunday morning followed by a cold front late Sunday night. This will bring us warmer temps and our next rain chance into Monday.
Today will be cloudy with an 80% chance for rain, highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through 9pm, lows 39-42.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
Today: W winds at 10 knots becoming S at 10-15 knots with gusts to 20 knots, seas at 3-4 feet. Tonight: SW winds at 15 knots becoming NW, seas at 2-3 feet. Thursday: NW winds at 10-15 knots, seas at 2-3 feet.
