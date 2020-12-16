Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 12-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! Low pressure will pass just south of the area today. This will bring a good chance for rain this afternoon with the potential for brief heavy rain. The heavy rain potential should move off the coast by 5pm but we’ll still keep a chance for showers through 9pm. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday. This will bring in dry weather and below average temps. A warm front will lift north of the area Sunday morning followed by a cold front late Sunday night. This will bring us warmer temps and our next rain chance into Monday.