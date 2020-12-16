Department of Early Care and Learning expanding grants for childcare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents with children or young adults with a learning disability will soon be able to get some much needed help with childcare.
The Department of Early Care and Learning is expanding their Supporting Onsite Learning for Virtual Education, or SOLVE program.
DECAL’S Deputy Commissioner says the SOLVE Program has awarded over 4,000 scholarships to families to help pay for childcare tuition.
Now, they’re expanding it to reach new families, specifically those who have children or young adults with learning disabilities.
“It’s difficult already to find a program sometimes for some families that can accommodate their child with a disability and so having a program that makes that easier and removes barriers, and us paying a higher rate than our typical SOLVE rate is going to really make an impact,” said Elisabetta Kasfir, Deputy Commissioner for Federal Programs with DECAL.
Deputy Commissioner Kasfir says there is no income requirement when applying. She says a scholarship could cover two-thirds or all of a childcare program’s tuition but varies depending on the program.
Eligible children must be between the ages of five and 22-years-old. They also must be enrolled in a school district with a primarily virtual learning model.
“Families with children with a disability, it’s an even greater need and they have even more concerns. And so, making the access possible for those families was the intent.”
Children or young adults enrolled in a Childcare and Parent Services program are eligible for this scholarship program.
Those up to the age of 18 can also qualify if they’re enrolled in a licensed childcare program, certain exempt programs or are taught by a certified informal provider like a relative.
“Having this option is at least something they can do to make sure that they know their child is in a safe environment with somebody who can help support that online learning that distance learning that is going on.”
The application for the expanded SOLVE program opens December 18. Applications for the original SOLVE program are still available.
Families can search for childcare now at www.qualityrated.org and apply for the SOLVE program through https://gateway.ga.gov/.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.