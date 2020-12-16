Early signing period: local athletes ink their letters of intent

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - National Signing Day: when high school athletes put pen to paper, making it official with their school of choice to further their athletic career.
The crowds were smaller to watch this year’s crop of recruits sign, but it may have been even more meaningful knowing everything the pandemic has changed.
“For people to be here during the pandemic to support, it means a lot. I mean, look at all these people out here. Just for them to come out here today just means a lot to me,” said Ja’Mario Blige, a Windsor Forest football player who signed with UT-Chattanooga.
Weston Franklin, a Wayne County football player who signed with Georgia Tech, felt the same way.
“It was kind of pulling teeth trying to get it in here, trying to get my friends in here and everything like that, but I’m glad it got done and everything like that, so I’m very happy about it.”
Benedictine’s Trent Broadnax was live streaming his own signing, so no one important to him missed the big moment.
“My brother, he’s at the Naval Academy. He couldn’t make it, so he’s on his way home now, but his flight was too late, and then it’s on Instagram live for anyone who couldn’t be here,” Broadnax explained.
Pandemic or not, after a crushing, season-ending injury, Makenzine Kagee wasn’t sure this day would come at all for her.
“About a year ago, I didn’t think I was going to play college ball, so it means a lot that I keep getting to do what I love and take Wayne County with me.”
Kagee signed to play softball at Coastal Georgia.
For all the student athletes, signing day meant more than just ink on a paper, it means they’re setting themselves up for success in the future.
“It’s a new chapter in my life I’m ready to embrace, and when I get to college I just want to make sure that my name is being known,” said Joseph Maxwell, a Windsor Forest football player who signed to Deleware State. “I’m just a kid from Savannah, Georgia.”
