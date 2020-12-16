Evans County fire ruled arson

BELLVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Fire Investigation Unit says a fire at a home in Evans County has been ruled an act of arson.
The fire happened on Dec. 3 around 11 p.m. at a home in Bellville. Officials say the 960-square-foot home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters with the Claxton Fire Department arrived. They say their investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set in a utility room.
Authorities do not have any leads at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.