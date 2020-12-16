Fire destroys entertainment complex in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The State Fire Investigations Unit is investigating a fire at the Airport Entertainment Complex in Claxton.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says the fire occurred on Sunday, December 6, around 2:00 a.m. at the complex off of Highway 301 in Evans County.
The Evans County Fire Department put out the flames and contacted Commissioner King’s office two days later. They say a witness saw a vehicle parked
in front of the building prior to this fire and two other vacant structure fires in Evans County occurred Sunday.
“Unfortunately, we do suspect there was criminal intent involved in this fire,” said Commissioner King. “Entertainment venues across our state have been hit hard by this pandemic, and this fire offered another big blow to the hardworking Georgians living in Claxton. We will work around the clock to make sure this fire is
fully investigated, all leads are tracked down, and justice is served.”
Commissioner King’s team will continue working on this case alongside the Evans County Fire Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information can call the State Fire Investigations Hotline at 1-800-656-2298. Callers can remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.
