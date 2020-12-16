First Alert Weather Day: Washout of a Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be pretty much a washout with several rounds of rain moving through during the day and not ending until this evening.
Widespread drizzle and spotty, heavier rain showers are likely through lunch-time. A heavier, steadier rain sweeps in from the west and southwest this afternoon. A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out with this second round of rain. A couple of downpours are also possible, especially south of the Altamaha River.
Rainfall accumulations will average between one-quarter and one-half of one inch. A couple of spots may see more than an inch of rain. This is obviously not a big severe weather event nor is heavy rain going to cause issues. But, the duration of the rain is going to be long enough to slow both commutes and delay any outdoor plans.
The forecast gradually dries out this evening from west to east as colder, drier air filters in.
