Hilton Head health care workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Vaccines are in South Carolina and being distributed to healthcare workers. The first healthcare workers in the Lowcountry got vaccinated Wednesday.
Healthcare workers at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare were able to get vaccinated Wednesday, beginning their journey to being fully vaccinated. Their second dose will come on Jan. 6. Hilton Head Regional Healthcare received and administered vaccines to healthcare workers this week, marking the first organization in the Lowcountry to do so.
“It was a relief. It’s a relief that there may be an end in sight,” ER Physician Amt Ramey said.
Ramey was the first ER physician to get the vaccine from Hilton Head Regional.
“It’s kind of nerve-racking to be the first one but I think it’s very important and it’s giving everybody hope that someday we might get back to normal,” Ramey said.
The entire process took just minutes. The doctor walked in, confirmed her identity, chose her arm, and suddenly.
She had her first round of vaccinations completed. She said for her the vaccination was a relief. Other physicians agreed.
“It’s certainly, when I’m with my patients, feel better that it’s less likely I have COVID.”
For James Gigante, it was also a sense of wonder.
“And then COVID hit and I did some reading and I learned that the chances of coming up with a vaccine, for five years. And these numbers around the country are astronomical. The fact that they came up with this and the way they delivered it with this platform and then got it out,” Gigante said.
Hilton Head is not publicly releasing how many vaccinations were given or how many they received, but they say they are working as hard as they can to get the vaccination out to as many people as possible.
