Inappropriate visitor behavior causing issues for TMT Farms

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family welcomes tens of thousands of visitors to its farm each Christmas.
This year, visitors are leaving more behind than donations for the needy.
The Thompson family that lives at TMT Farms and puts up all these Christmas decorations say they’ve so far seen more visitors than usual, collected more canned goods for the needy than usual, but they’ve also seen some unpleasant increases too.
The line of traffic can stretch for a mile some nights to get inside the drive through light display. The Thompsons posted on the TMT Facebook page that they’ve seen more litter this year so far, not just on their trails, but on the roads outside and even in their neighbors’ yards. And, even with porta-potties provided, some people are using the neighbors’ property for that too.
They’re finding all kinds of personal trash left behind.
“I don’t understand why people would throw out trash on people’s property instead of just keeping it in the car until they get home,” Roy Thompson said.
On the positive side, they’ve collected more than 60,000 pounds of canned goods for the local food pantry and could top last year’s record sometime next week.
Thompson says they hope to keep doing this year after year to brighten the holidays for people who visit and for the needy as well.
