Monoclonal antibody treatment now being offered for COVID-19 patients at Evans Memorial

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the first wave of vaccines being administered across the state, Evans Memorial Hospital is now offering an antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.
It’s an IV infusion for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms.
Hospital doctors said this antibody treatment they’re now offering will really help them fight the virus head on until their shipment of vaccines are available.
“Basically it’s a therapy designed for people who aren’t sick enough to where they need to be in the hospital” said Dr. Atul Devani. “They don’t need oxygen right now but they’re the people we’re worried about. So not necessarily your 20 year old fully healthy person, but maybe somebody who’s a little bit older but still doing well.”
Emergency Room Assistant Director Dr. Devani said for rural hospitals like Evans Memorial, the treatment really is a game changer.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for a community of this size because this is a virus and an illness that has taken many people out of their hometowns because the level of care that’s been required has been beyond the capability to reach the hospitals that are in some small communities.”
As for the vaccine, CEO Bill Lee said they went with the Moderna vaccine because of the amount of doses the hospital needs.
He said on Tuesday they were approved for about 300 vaccines.
“With Pfizer we were told that we had to order in lots of 975 as a minimum dose amount and we don’t have that many required doses here for our facility and so we did then agree that we would go with Moderna as our supplier.”
Lee said they are hoping to get their shipment from Moderna sometime next week.
After that, he said they are hoping to get all of their employees, first responders and EMS vaccinated hopefully by the end of the year.
