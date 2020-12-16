29 Savannah-area defendants face charges in drug bust dubbed ‘Operation Deadlier Catch’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen people are facing federal charges stemming from what investigators call a drug trafficking operation.
Dubbed “Operation Deadlier Catch”, the law enforcement effort to stop the operation honed in on a violent Savannah-area network.
Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said at a news conference Wednesday, “A 27-count indictment for a drug trafficking conspiracy moving cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana from Mexico via California to Savannah.”
Through a network of federal, state and local agencies, the investigators behind “Operation Deadlier Catch” were able to pull tens of thousands worth of drugs off the street, along with more than a dozen guns. Most of those guns belonged to previously convicted felons.
“Several of them, primarily street-level drug dealers are affiliated with a local street gang, and we’re increasingly violent in their activities, especially as it related to what they perceived as potential competitors.” said U.S. Attorney Christine.
Christine added in one instance, one of the defendants was caught on camera shooting multiple times into a vehicle he thought had a rival dealer inside.
“The drug problem in our communities has become a national security issue that plays itself out on our streets everyday,” said Will Clark with the Savannah/Brunswick Office of the FBI.
Nearly half of the defendants are facing firearm charges as well, and some have already made first appearances. Christine says they are still looking for five people in connection with the case and he’s asking the public to help find them. All at-large are from Savannah, and include 28-year-old Bernard Carter, 19-year-old Lamar Harris, 30-year-old Jarnard Williams, 37-year-old Thomas Holland and 27-year-old Andre Woolford.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia also has initiated civil forfeiture proceedings for the firearms and $1.5 million in cash and other assets including vehicles and jewelry, along with two homes in Savannah that are alleged to have been used as part of the drug distribution network.
- Joseph Bulloch, a/k/a “Lil Joe,” 32, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and an Amount of Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Ildelfonso Sanchez-Inzunza, a/k/a “Jessie,” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine, 28 Grams or More of Crack Cocaine, and an Amount of Heroin and Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by an Illegal Alien; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Kashif Collins, a/k/a “Sheef,” a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 34, of Savannah, also charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine and An Amount of Marijuana; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Jontae Keel, a/k/a “Biyha” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Rashamel Brown, a/k/a “2Stiff Respeckk,” 25, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;
- Bernard Carter, a/k/a “Nard,” 28, of Savannah;
- Jarnard Williams, a/k/a “June,” 30, of Savannah;
- Charles Collins, a/k/a “Greg,” 66, of Savannah, also charged with Distribution of Cocaine; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Craig Scott, a/k/a “Major Flavor,” 26, address unknown, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;
- Lamar Harris, a/k/a “Foolie,” 19, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Yusef Scott, a/k/a “Self,” a/k/a “Bolton St Self,” 21, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Jermaine Robbins, a/k/a “Juggy,” a/k/a “Jug Love,” a/k/a “Chicken Man,” 41, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Barshalai Jones, a/k/a “Paidfully AK,” 19, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Cocaine, and an Amount of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Shakeem Douse, a/k/a “G Street NBA,” a/k/a “Pothead,” 26, of Savannah, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;
- Andre Woolford, a/k/a “Hoggie,” 27, of Savannah, also charged with Distribution of Cocaine;
- Temperance Fennell, 37, of Pooler, Ga., also charged with Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Joseph Parrish, a/k/a “Wifi,” a/k/a “Wee Wee,” 29, of Savannah, also charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and two counts of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- David Fuentes, a/k/a “Shaggy,” 31, of Pooler, Ga., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;
- Javontae Parrish, a/k/a “Vontae,” 30, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;
- Jashavious Keel, a/k/a “Bub,” 27, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime;
- Thomas Holland, a/k/a “White Boy,” 37, of Savannah, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;
- Joann Keel Robinson, a/k/a “Ma Dukes,” 53, of Savannah;
- Gumecindo Ramirez-Perales, 46, of Bakersfield, Calif., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Kilograms or More of Marijuana;
- Omar Alejandro Gonzalez, 41, of Bakersfield, Calif.;
- Jose Joel Elicier Christophers, 38, of Bakersfield, Calif.;
- Tyreik Watson, 42, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Yazoo City Low, in Yazoo City, Miss.;
- Darin Smith, a/k/a “Evil Twin,” 49, an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center;
- Morissa Pollard, 34, of Savannah, also charged with Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;
- Michael Simmons, a/k/a “Unc,” 57, of Savannah.
