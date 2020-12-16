Savannah Police seek man wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning.
Savannah Police says 18-year-old Asante Gould is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.
Gould is described as 5′7″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He is known to roam around the 800 block of Harmon Street and the 1100 block of E. Bolton Street.
Anyone with information on Gould’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here.
