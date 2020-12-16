SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 20%

SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 20%
South Carolina state health officials reported 2,424 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday as more Lowcountry health care workers receive the Pfizer vaccine. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 16, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated December 16 at 2:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina state health officials reported 2,424 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday as more Lowcountry health care workers receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday’s report also listed 80 probable COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths and two probable deaths.

That update brought the total to 241,471 confirmed cases, 18,648 probable cases, 4,444 confirmed deaths and 356 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Results from 11,786 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 20.6% positive rate.

Here are the new cases by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-12-16-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

COVID 19 Death Summary 12-16-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.