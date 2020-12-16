Top Teacher: Stephanie Karian

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Stephanie Karian teaches English and Language Arts to her 3rd graders at St. Andrew’s School on Wilmington Island.
“Just making those connections. And seeing the light bulb go off, especially with students who have a harder time. It’s just the best feeling in the world when you are able to connect that way,” Karian said.
Karian comes from a longline of teachers on her mother’s side of the family and said she always wanted to be a teacher.
“Yes. Since I was a little girl, I can remember being in the playroom with my little sister. and all our dolls. Pretending to be teaching at a little chalkboard. So, it’s just been in my heart forever,” she said.
Karian says this has been a hard year because of the pandemic, but she wants to keep inspiring her students to be the best that they can be.
“3rd grade is such a good year for that. They are way more independent; they are so resilient and been so amazing through this whole process,” Karian said. “Just having a positive impact on a child in their life. Because you never know the best part of their day may be coming to school. Just being a positive role model in that child’s life, it can mean the world to them.”
