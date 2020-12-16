Wednesday: A chilly, breezy washout!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day; pretty much a washout with several rounds of rain moving through during the day and not ending until this evening.
Under a cloudy sky, the temperature warms to near 50° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-50s across the southeastern half, or so, of the area by mid-afternoon. Widespread drizzle and spotty showers are likely through lunch, followed by heavier and steadier rain this afternoon. A rumble, or two, of thunder cannot be ruled out.
The forecast, gradually, dries out this evening from west to east as colder, drier air filters in. We’ll wake up to a colder, drier Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be chillier, clearer days. Some frost is likely Friday and Saturday morning; some may reach freezing inland these mornings.
The forecast begins to warm-up and cloud-over heading into the weekend. Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday into Monday followed by - what could be a strong cold front - and much colder weather in-time for Christmas.
