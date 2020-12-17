Bryan Co. man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to coerce a child

File photo of gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | December 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 7:11 AM

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Bryan County man who pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce a child will spend 15 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Michael Wilson will also be required to pay restitution to his victims and register as a sex offender when he’s released.

Wilson’s wife, Lori Wilson, was previously sentenced to more than five years in prison. The DOJ says she pleaded guilty after trying to get a victim to drop the accusations made against her husband.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine released a statement saying, “these horrific crimes have earned a significant sentence.”

