Bryan Co. man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to coerce a child

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Bryan County man who pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce a child will spend 15 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Michael Wilson will also be required to pay restitution to his victims and register as a sex offender when he’s released.
Wilson’s wife, Lori Wilson, was previously sentenced to more than five years in prison. The DOJ says she pleaded guilty after trying to get a victim to drop the accusations made against her husband.
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine released a statement saying, “these horrific crimes have earned a significant sentence.”
