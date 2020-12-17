Chatham Co. Voter Registration shows how signatures are verified on ballots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Secretary of State announced on Monday a signature audit of absentee ballot envelopes in Cobb County.
Following that, there will be a statewide audit study to make sure each signature match was executed properly.
Chatham County Voter Registration showed WTOC how they determine a signature match.
All these absentee ballots are waiting to get signature verified by workers at Chatham County Voter Registration. As of last week, workers tell me, more than 6,700 absentee ballots have been processed. This means signatures were verified and ballots were entered into the system.
Once absentee ballots are counted and logged, workers go through each ballot to verify the voter’s signature.
Workers will find the voter in the system, and different electronic documents will pop up that they can compare the signature on the ballot to. Most of the electronic documents are from when the voter signed something from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
If no electronic documents are available, the Voter Registration office goes through boxes to find a paper document with their signature on it. These are usually forms they signed and submitted to the registration office from a previous election.
Once workers have a document signature to compare the ballot signature to, they examine each stroke of each letter to make sure they match.
If they do, they sign the ballot with a red pen, meaning it’s been verified.
If the signature can’t be verified, the office will send this cure affidavit form to the voter, which must be turned in by Jan. 8.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.