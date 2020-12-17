Concord officer killed, another hurt in shooting; suspect also dead

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One police officer is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Concord late Wednesday night. Officials say the suspect in the shooting is dead.
The incident happened on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard just before 11 p.m. This is an area with several businesses nearby.
Concord police are providing an update on the deadly shooting around 8 a.m. Watch live below.
“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the city of Concord tweeted.
According to City Of Concord Communications, officers exchanged shots with the suspect, who they say was armed.
Officials say two police officers were shot during the incident. One of the officers was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Communications officials confirmed that the suspect is dead.
“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the Concord Police Department tweeted. “Please join us by praying for all involved.”
Officers say more information will be provided as soon as available. Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area.
Memorials can be placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street.
This incident remains under investigation.
