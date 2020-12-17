COVID-19 precautions in place as jury trials resume in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia extended the state-wide judicial emergency and said judges may need to consider reversing course on resuming in-person proceedings.
The plan to resume jury trials and convene a grand jury is still moving forward in Chatham County.
Grand jury summons started going out last week, with selections for the new term grand jury happening over the next few weeks. The goal right now is to convene a grand jury at the beginning of the new year.
Chatham Superior Court Chief Judge Penny Haas Freesemann says at the end of this month, judges will be getting together with Coastal Health District leaders to determine if they can in fact start jury trials next month as well.
“For the grand jury, the takeaway is just call the jury line and we’re going to let you know whether you’re on the jury or not on the jury, on the grand jury, and then as to exactly when it meets, keep up with all the directions that you get. And we’re going to do it as soon as we find that it is safe to do so. And then for the petit jury, people should know to just call the jury line when they’re supposed to. And again, we will start jury trials, but only after we have determined it is safe to do so,” Judge Freesemann said.
Judge Freesemann added she believes the plan they have to bring people back here is a good one, but no matter what, it’s still putting people in a small space. So, folks in the courtroom will still be wearing masks, and taking other precautions.
