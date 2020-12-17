COVID-19 precautions in place as jury trials resume in Chatham Co.

“For the grand jury, the takeaway is just call the jury line and we’re going to let you know whether you’re on the jury or not on the jury, on the grand jury, and then as to exactly when it meets, keep up with all the directions that you get. And we’re going to do it as soon as we find that it is safe to do so. And then for the petit jury, people should know to just call the jury line when they’re supposed to. And again, we will start jury trials, but only after we have determined it is safe to do so,” Judge Freesemann said.