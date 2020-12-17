Don’t let common shoulder conditions affect the ability to do the activities you love

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Repetitive motion and wear and tear can put stress on our muscles and joints that eventually can lead to pain and dysfunction. You don’t need to live in pain. Coastal Empire Orthopedics Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Joseph Boaen and Dr. Jonathan Shults treat athletes, weekend warriors and hard-working people of all ages.
Types of shoulder conditions include:
SLAP tears
A SLAP (superior labrum anterior to posterior) injury affects the top (superior) section of the labrum inside your glenoid. A SLAP tear affects both the front (anterior) and back (posterior) of the place where the biceps tendon attaches to your labrum.
Symptoms of a SLAP tear include a catching or locking feeling in the joint and deep pain in the joint when you move your shoulder or arm in a certain way.
Biceps tendonitis
Biceps tendinitis is inflammation and irritation of the upper biceps tendon caused by repetitive overhand motions. Symptoms include pain and weakness in the front area of your shoulder. Sometimes tendinitis damage can lead to a tear in the tendon. You might hear a pop or snap sound as the tendons tear, and feel a sudden, sharp pain in your upper arm.
Rotator cuff injuries
The rotator cuff is a network of muscles and tendons that gives your shoulder its range of motion. Overhand throwing is a prime cause of rotator cuff irritation. Symptoms include radiating pain that goes from the front of your shoulder to the side of your arm and arm weakness.
Muscles and tendons in your rotator cuff can also tear, either because of the fraying caused by tendinitis or a traumatic injury.
Shoulder bursitis
The lubricating sac or bursa between your rotator cuff and your acromion (a bone on the top of your shoulder) can get inflamed and cause pain.
Internal impingement
During the motion of an overhand throw, rotator cuff tendons in the back of your shoulder might become pinched between the head of your humerus and your glenoid. Internal impingement can lead to the partial tearing of rotator cuff tendons. It can also damage your labrum, which might separate from the glenoid.
Shoulder instability
Shoulder instability often develops after a dislocation. Shoulder instability is a problem that occurs when the structures that surround the shoulder joint do not work to maintain the ball within its socket. If the joint is too loose, it may slide partially out of place, a condition called shoulder subluxation. If the joint comes completely out of place, this is called a shoulder dislocation. Instability usually occurs after an injury or in some cases in people with connective tissue disorders and have general joint laxity (double-jointedness). Once the surrounding tissues are injured or torn people are more susceptible to recurrent dislocations. Symptoms of instability are discomfort and feeling like your shoulder wants to pop out of place when one puts their arm over their head.
How are shoulder conditions treated?
The treatment Dr. Shults recommends for shoulder pain/issues might vary depending on the cause but is likely to include:
· Activity modification
· Applying ice packs
· Anti-inflammatory medication
· Physical therapy
· Movement modification
· Joint injections
· Regenerative Medicine
· Surgery
