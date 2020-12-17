Don’t let common shoulder conditions affect the ability to do the activities you love

Shoulder instability often develops after a dislocation. Shoulder instability is a problem that occurs when the structures that surround the shoulder joint do not work to maintain the ball within its socket. If the joint is too loose, it may slide partially out of place, a condition called shoulder subluxation. If the joint comes completely out of place, this is called a shoulder dislocation. Instability usually occurs after an injury or in some cases in people with connective tissue disorders and have general joint laxity (double-jointedness). Once the surrounding tissues are injured or torn people are more susceptible to recurrent dislocations. Symptoms of instability are discomfort and feeling like your shoulder wants to pop out of place when one puts their arm over their head.