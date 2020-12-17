Dry, chilly start to our Thursday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another cool morning with temperatures in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s around the Savannah metro. Dress warm, wind chills are in the 30s for many communities!
The rain has exited the region, but we’ll still see partly cloudy skies this morning with a few areas of patchy fog . Temperatures will be slow to climb, with temperatures finally making it out of the 40s by early afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 50s with partly cloudy conditions holding throughout the day.
Tybee Tides: 9:59AM 8.4′ I 4:27PM 0.2′ I 10:14PM 6.9′
Cooler air moves in overnight into Friday with a light freeze likely for our inland communities Friday morning. Frosty conditions are likely around the Savannah metro and up to the beaches, with lows in the mid 30s. Sunshine will be back in full force on Friday, but afternoon highs will only manage to make it into the mid 40s.
Our weekend starts off cold, with another light inland freeze likely along with frost away from the beaches. We’ll see a slightly warmer afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days, with morning lows in the lower 40s. Afternoon highs reach the mid 60s, ahead of a storm system that will bring in rain late Sunday into Monday.
Models are not in agreement on when the rain will pass, leaving the opportunity open once again for another damp Monday morning commute.
High pressure settles in for the middle of this week, with morning temperatures in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Another shot of cold air looks to arrive Christmas morning, when temperatures could dip close to freezing away from the coast at daybreak Christmas morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
