Hip-Hop artist Common to perform at campaign rally in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hip-Hop artist Common will perform at a campaign rally event in Garden City this Saturday.
Common will perform during a rally for Democratic candidates for Senate, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. It will be at the Garden City Stadium at 160B Priscilla D Thomas Way.
Warnock and Ossoff are in runoffs races with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. Early voting has already started. Runoff election day is Jan. 5, 2021.
