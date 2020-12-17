Hip-Hop artist Common to perform at campaign rally in Garden City

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper and his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice has launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat coronavirus poses on millions of people jailed or imprisoned in the U.S. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Matt Sayles)
By WTOC Staff | December 17, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 2:30 PM

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hip-Hop artist Common will perform at a campaign rally event in Garden City this Saturday.

Common will perform during a rally for Democratic candidates for Senate, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. It will be at the Garden City Stadium at 160B Priscilla D Thomas Way.

Warnock and Ossoff are in runoffs races with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. Early voting has already started. Runoff election day is Jan. 5, 2021.

