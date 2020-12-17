Hwy 144 Widening Project to impact traffic Thursday in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill is sending out a traffic alert for Thursday, Dec. 17, regarding the Highway 144 Widening Project.
Around 11 a.m., the widening contractor will be flagging eastbound traffic between Timber Trail and Town Centre Drive, where traffic is merged into one lane. They will also be closing one westbound lane, where the traffic is merged from one lane to two lanes approaching Timber Trail. The lane will open back up to two lanes on the west side of Timber Trail.
The city says they will not be closing a lane or flagging traffic on Port Royal. However, they will be working in that area and traffic might be congested.
This work is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Drivers are advised to use caution in these areas or seek an alternate route if possible.
