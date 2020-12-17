Jamie’s WX Forecast 12-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - STUBBORN clouds today. The massive snow storm has generated a bit of an inland trough creating an overcast stratus deck. There may be breaks in the clouds before sunset but not enough for any significant warm ups. Statesboro’s afternoon “high” may be 42 degrees when the day is done.
We should see some stars by midnight with temperatures near 40 and dropping.
Daybreak Friday 34 with mostly sunny skies, patchy frost and some cities west of I-95 may have a light freeze; the afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 56°.
Saturday starts near freezing, 34 with upper 20s for cities including Statesboro, Metter, Hampton, Estill, Sylvania, perhaps even Springfield, mostly sunny skies with a high of 60°.
Sunday won’t begin as cold with temperatures in the low 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day with a 20% chance of showers late in the day as cold front approaches from the west.
Monday the front passes with a 30-40% chance of rain and highs still in the middle 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday a mix of sun and clouds with slightly above temperatures for this time of year, which are 62/41
Right now, we’re tracking a Christmas Eve cold front with some decent moisture associated with it. That rain may linger into Christmas Day.
Stay Safe!
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.