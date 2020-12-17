Library expanded at Ogeechee Tech

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Tech will find a huge improvement to their library when their new semester starts next year.
Library staff at Ogeechee Tech say the library serves a vital role for their students - a home away from home in some cases. They come here to study and to recharge themselves and their phones and laptops.
Library director Lisa Lanier says they added more than just square feet with the $900,000 expansion and renovation.
They took over space that had been electrical and automotive labs. They used some of that space to enlarge a computer classroom so it’s big enough to handle some of the larger classes.
They also created enclosed workspaces where students can get together on projects without disturbing others. They added study areas where students can find a quiet place to work, with outlets for charging phones or laptops.
“They come in, they study or do homework, because they have access to our printers. So, they can print their power points and other homework while they’re here. A lot of people utilize that,” Lanier said. The new cubicles give a new look, but also provide separation and distancing for COVID-19 precautions. They also added space for the library used by their child development center. They hope students like and use this new space when they return in January.
