Rep. Clyburn, Sen. Graham weigh in on Ga. Senate runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn joined a virtual roundtable discussion Wednesday to highlight what is at stake in the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Representative Clyburn spoke about the upcoming Senate runoff election and how voters have another opportunity on January 5 to have their voices heard about who is in the U.S. Congress.
“This is a great country, it doesn’t have to be made great again. Our challenge is to make this country’s greatness accessible and affordable for all of its citizens. That’s what we got to do. This election can get us back on the road of what I call ‘the great pursuit, ’the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness,” said Rep. Clyburn (D).
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham also weighing in on the Senate runoff elections in Georgia. We had a chance to talk with him Thursday about the races. He says he can’t remember a time when a single state will have so much influence over the future of America.
“If Kelly and David win, then we will have some negotiating ability with the Biden administration, looks like he is going to be President, it’s not over yet. It certainly looks that way. I think it would be good for the country to require the President to have to sit down and negotiate with Republicans and it would put pressure on Republicans to try and be reasonable,” said Sen. Graham (R).
Sen. Graham says issues both sides can work together on are infrastructure, immigration and criminal justice reform. He also says if Congress can’t deliver a coronavirus relief package by Christmas, it would be a disgrace.
