Santa visits memory care residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After months of social isolation and a non-traditional Thanksgiving celebration for families all over the country due to the pandemic, a local memory care center brought some much-needed holiday cheer to its residents.
Sunabella at Savannah Memory Care on Savannah’s Southside got a surprise visit from Santa Claus on Thursday.
Santa visited residents through a picture window and spoke with them through an intercom.
The executive director says bringing some Christmas traditions to their residents helps them get some sense of normalcy this holiday season.
“To have a little piece of that memory of a Santa Claus visit, and some Christmas spirit, that is even more than we try to do around here, brings a little bit of happiness to them for sure,” Sunabella at Savannah Executive Director Joyce Crowder-McBride said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.