2021 Savannah Hockey Classic canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Hockey Classic, a popular sporting event every year, won’t be played in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“The Savannah Sports Council made the difficult decision due to continued concerns of COVID-19,” a statement on the event’s Facebook page reads. “This will mark the first time in the events’ 22-year history the tournament will not be played. Widely considered the best sports event in Savannah, this popular event has become a community staple. We look forward to the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic returning in 2022!”
The event, which annually pits club hockey teams from the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, University of Florida, and Florida State University against one another at the Savannah Civic Center, was scheduled for January 15-16, 2021.
