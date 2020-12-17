SC reports 2,023 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive near 25%

While the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday dropped by more than 400 from Wednesday, the percent-positive rate rose nearly four points. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | December 17, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 1:56 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - While the number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday dropped by more than 400 from Wednesday, the percent-positive rate rose nearly four points.

Thursday’s report listed 2,023 newly-confirmed and 136 probable COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths and four probable deaths.

That update brought the total to 243,583 confirmed cases, 19,191 probable cases, 4,484 confirmed deaths and 359 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Results from 8,357 new individual test results reported statewide and recorded a 24.2% positive rate.

Here are the new cases by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-12-17-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the deaths reported:

COVID 19 Death Summary 12-17-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



