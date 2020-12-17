Tackling the affordable housing crisis in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Did you know that 44 percent of Savannahians spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing?
That’s according to the Community Housing Services Agency, a local non profit housing developer. They’ve partnered with the city to change that and bring more affordable housing to families in District 3.
If you need affordable housing, now if the time for you to submit your application. There’s a new housing development for families in need being built.
The Community Housing Services Agency Executive Director, Anita Smith-Dixon, says there’s a need for stable housing, especially now .
“The time is now. Like I said interest rates are at an all-time low which can help people stabilize their house. We want to be a part of that solution. We want to be a partner in providing housing,” Smith-Dixon said.
The first 19 homes in the Savannah Gardens development were built eight years ago. Now 11 new homes at The Cottage at Savannah Gardens will be complete just before Spring 2021.
District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan who represents the area says affordable housing is needed for families across the city.
“I used to walk this neighborhood to get to Pennsylvania Avenue. It used to be Stratford Arms, dilapidated and just a horrible eyesore to this community. Then we get Savannah Gardens in so you stand behind me is a dream for people to own homes, first time buyers,” said Wilder Bryan.
Eleven new single-family homes will be located on the site starting at $140,000.
Smith-Dixon says residents may be able to receive up to $40,000 through the city’s home buying assistance program offering affordable loans for home payments.
Both Smith-Dixon and Alderwoman Wilder Bryan says this could be a game changer for first time buyers.
“This is what stability looks like. This is what a neighborhood looks like. This is what a dream looks like. We’re making it happen in the third district,” said Wilder Bryan.
After developing and selling the homes at The Cottages at Savannah Gardens, another 20 lots will be used to build and sell homes.
Once the entire Savannah Gardens development is complete, there will be about 100 single-family homes in District 3.
The Community Housing Services Agency and Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan will be hosting a series of Facebook and Zoom meetings for first time home buyers.
Employees at Memorial Health and St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospitals qualify for the Employer Assisted Home Purchase Program.
