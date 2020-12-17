Teen fatally shot during fight in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators say a fight over $40 worth of marijuana may have led to the death of a teenager in Wayne County.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year old Lester Denison, of Jesup, was found dead Tuesday night near a wooded area off Fender Road just outside of Jesup.
Witnesses told deputies a fight broke out over $40 owed for marijuana and as people ran from the scene, someone fired a gun. Denison was hit once.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970.
