Thousands of Bulloch Co. residents taking advantage of early voting period

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia’s runoff election started Monday. Thousands of Bulloch County voters have already cast their ballots.
Bulloch County’s election office opened a secondary voting site this week, just like they did in November. In November, they had one on the Georgia Southern campus. This week, it’s been the Honey Bowen building at the Recreation Department office.
The line stretched down the hall during lunch hour as people came to cast votes in Georgia’s runoff races. Most said it moved faster than lines they’ve seen at the main office.
“My daughter voted up here about an hour ago and came home and said ‘now’s the time. There’s no waiting’ and we came on up,” voter Sandy Moore said.
Election Supervisor Pat Lanier Jones said they’ve seen more than 3,000 people vote this week. She says some could be voting for the first time ever, or just the first time here.
“It’s people who’ve moved here from other counties. It’s people who’ve just turned 18,” Lanier Jones said.
She says turnout stayed steady during early voting prior to the November election. What it will do, in 2020, as Christmas and New Year’s get closer is anybody’s guess.
Even though this is the last day you can vote at Honey Bowen, you can still early vote at the county annex through the season.
The runoff election is Jan. 5. You have until Dec. 31 to cast your ballot early.
