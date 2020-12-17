U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina says he has COVID-19

In this image from video, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP) (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | December 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 5:41 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican said in a statement late Wednesday that he tested positive earlier in the day. Wilson said he was experiencing no symptoms and would quarantine through the Christmas holiday.

Wilson delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. House earlier Wednesday. On Twitter, he said he spoke to thank President Donald Trump for “bringing a vaccine faster than any vaccine in history” through Operation Warp Speed.

He is 73 years old and was recently elected to a 10th term in the U.S. House.

